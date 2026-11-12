BTS’s Jin Buys a Hannam-dong Building for 9.6 Billion Won; After Two Units at Hannam THE HILL, He Joins the Ranks of Real Estate Moguls

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] BTS member Jin is reported to have purchased a building in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, for 9.6 billion won.

According to a report by Biz Hankook on the 12th, Jin purchased a commercial building in Hannam-dong, Yongsan District, Seoul, on the 4th for 9.6 billion won. It had been jointly owned by former chair Gu Mi-hyeon and Gu Mi-hyeon's children, Lee Seok-ju and Lee Gyeong-a.

The building has one basement level and four above-ground floors, with a total floor area of 303 square meters. Completed in May 1990, it is located in the heart of Hannam-dong’s commercial district.

The family of former chair Gu Mi-hyeon bought the building for 6.8 billion won in July last year. About a year and four months later, they sold it to Jin for 9.6 billion won, completing the deal at 2.8 billion won above their purchase price. In other words, they made a substantial profit in a short period.

This is not Jin’s first real estate investment. In July 2019, he bought a unit at Hannam THE HILL in Yongsan District, Seoul, with an exclusive area of 233 square meters (about 70 pyeong), for 4.49 billion won. In November of the same year, he acquired another unit with an exclusive area of 206 square meters for 4.27 billion won, adding to his real estate assets.

That was not the end of it. Jin is reported to have bought a unit at Hannam THE HILL for 17.5 billion won last year, without a loan. News that he had paid cash for a high-priced home also drew considerable attention at the time.

Jin later sold the home he had bought in July 2019 for 4.49 billion won for 12.7 billion won in April. Comparing only the purchase and sale prices, he made a profit of 8.21 billion won in about seven years.

With news of his purchase of the Hannam-dong building, attention is also turning to Jin’s real estate dealings. As Jin has steadily expanded his property holdings by acquiring high-priced homes and now a commercial building, attention is focused on the future use of his newly acquired building.

Reporter Kim So-hee yaqqol@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.