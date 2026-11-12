'Intense gaze, heart pose as a bonus': ATEEZ’s San shows off broader shoulders... and visuals that are a level up

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San strikes a pose. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

ATEEZ’s San captured attention with a sleek black suit.

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam in Gangnam District, Seoul. San showed off a classic look, pairing a black suit with a white shirt and black tie.

The streamlined all-black suit further highlighted San’s tall, well-proportioned frame. With his neatly swept-back hair, intense gaze and the powerful fist pose he struck during the photo session, he exuded understated charisma.

ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ tells a new story of the group as they break free of conventions and push past their limits, proving their own raw energy. The album is the sixth chapter in the ‘GOLDEN HOUR’ series and promises ATEEZ’s explosive energy as they strive for even greater heights.

Meanwhile, ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ will be released on the 13th.

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ pose for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San strikes a pose. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San gives an interview. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ’s San poses for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

A press conference celebrating the release of ATEEZ’s 15th mini-album, ‘GOLDEN HOUR : Part.6,’ was held on the 12th at Novotel Ambassador Seoul Gangnam. ATEEZ pose for photos. Gangnam = Reporter Park Jae-man,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.