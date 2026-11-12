Jo Se-ho resumes activities amid a chilly response to 'gangster ties' allegations, with graying hair and a gaunt face

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] Comedian Jo Se-ho drew attention with a gaunter face and grayer hair than before.

On the 12th, Jo Se-ho wrote, “Filming for Episode 1 of <How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?> went really well!! ^^ So many people sent in their stories. I’d like to thank everyone who sent one in.” He continued, “I’ll get everything ready and upload it properly next Thursday at 6 p.m.!!” announcing the start of his content in earnest. In the photo released alongside the post, he looks gaunter than before. His somewhat grayer hair also caught the eye.

“How Can I Go If I Don’t Know?,” which Jo Se-ho mentioned, is the name of his personal YouTube channel, recently launched. After suspending his activities when he became embroiled in allegations of ties to gangsters, he has now reinvented himself as a YouTuber and announced a full-fledged return to activities. Last December, after being swept up in allegations that he was close to a person identified as a member of an organized crime group, Jo Se-ho acknowledged his friendship with that person but said allegations that he had received money or valuables or was involved in business were entirely unfounded.

Meanwhile, public reaction to Jo Se-ho’s return has been chilly. In his first video, released on the 6th, Jo Se-ho apologized once again for the controversy, but negative comments predominated, including: “He still hasn’t come to his senses... Celebrities really do have it easy, don’t they”; “The entertainment industry really is its own little world. How thick-skinned do you have to be to make a comeback like this?”; and “I still don’t like him.”

Meanwhile, Jo Se-ho married Jeong Su-ji, a former supermodel who is nine years his junior, last year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.