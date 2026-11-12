Gukhwa of 'Contract Marriage' speaks out about hidden-camera filming by Young-soo from season 32: "I felt humiliated and embarrassed"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Jeong Min-hyeon, a cast member of 'Contract Marriage' known as Gukhwa from season 13 of 'I Am SOLO: Love Continues,' directly addressed the controversy over unauthorized filming by Choi Jeong-hyeon, Young-soo from season 32.

On the 10th, Jeong Min-hyeon posted a message on a personal account, looking back on what happened and sharing how she felt in the wake of the controversy.

She explained that she encountered an unexpected situation while the drinking session was continuing at the accommodation. Looking back, Jeong Min-hyeon said, "After finishing our first meal, we were having drinks for a second round at the accommodation when I suddenly found myself in that situation. I had been drinking, and it was so unexpected that it was difficult to understand exactly what was happening in the moment. I responded, feeling flustered and humiliated, but eventually went into my room."

She admitted that what she learned through the broadcast came as an even greater shock. Jeong Min-hyeon said, "Most of all, at the time, I had no idea what had happened beyond what I had witnessed myself. It was only through the broadcast that I first learned how the camera had been set up the previous day and what the other person had really been thinking. Seeing scenes I hadn't known about only later left me even more shocked."

She also expressed regret that she had not responded more forcefully at the time. She said, "I still feel so regretful and upset that I didn't respond more firmly then," but explained, "At the time, there was still time left on the contract, and I also wanted to try to understand the other person a little better."

However, she clearly rejected any interpretation that she had accepted the filming. Jeong Min-hyeon stressed, "That absolutely does not mean I was okay with the situation or consented to it."

Finally, she expressed her gratitude to those who had supported her, saying, "Watching the broadcast means I'm also having to face that situation again, and it's been very difficult for me. But thank you so much for understanding my position and supporting me."

Earlier, an episode of 'Contract Marriage' that aired on the 2nd on KBS Joy and MBC every1 revealed that Choi Jeong-hyeon had set up a personal camera without telling Jeong Min-hyeon and filmed their daily lives. Jeong Min-hyeon showed her displeasure at the time, demanded that the footage be deleted, and even took the memory card herself.

In a later episode, criticism mounted after Choi Jeong-hyeon was shown reading Jeong Min-hyeon's diary without permission. Choi posted an apology on social media regarding the camera, acknowledging that he was at fault for not seeking the other person's consent first.

Meanwhile, Choi Jeong-hyeon appeared as Young-soo from season 32 on ENA and SBS Plus's 'I'm Solo,' while Jeong Min-hyeon became known as Gukhwa from season 13 of 'I Am SOLO: Love Continues.' The two currently appear as a pretend married couple on the variety show 'Contract Marriage.'

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶The following is the full statement

Thank you all so much for your kind words.

At the time, after finishing our first meal, I suddenly found myself in that situation while we were having drinks for a second round at the accommodation. I had been drinking, and it was so unexpected that it was difficult to understand exactly what was happening in the moment. I responded, feeling flustered and humiliated, but eventually went into my room.

Most of all, at the time, I had no idea what had happened beyond what I had witnessed myself. It was only through the broadcast that I first learned how the camera had been set up the previous day and what the other person had really been thinking. Seeing scenes I hadn't known about only later left me even more shocked.

I still feel so regretful and upset that I didn't respond more firmly then. But at the time, there was still time left on the contract, and I also wanted to try to understand the other person a little better.

That absolutely does not mean I was okay with the situation or consented to it.

Watching the broadcast means I'm also having to face that situation again, and it's been very difficult for me. But thank you so much for understanding my position and supporting me.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.