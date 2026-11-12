Why Is Shinyu on the News?... He Turns into a “Weather Fairy” and Cheers on Test-Takers with a Dance to His New Song

Photo: Screenshot from YTN News

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Shinyu of the group TWS made a surprise transformation into a one-day weather forecaster, drawing attention.

On the 12th, Shinyu made a surprise appearance at the end of YTN’s 2 p.m. news broadcast to deliver the weather.

That day, Shinyu made an entrance while dancing to his new song “Call My Name,” capturing viewers’ attention.

Then, greeting viewers by saying, “Today, I’m here as both a weather fairy and a cheer captain for test-takers,” he began delivering the forecast in earnest.

Shinyu carefully delivered forecasts for the following day and the weekend, as well as for the day of the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test, which will be held on the 19th of next week. In particular, he periodically sent hearts of encouragement to viewers and test-takers as he delivered the forecast, adding a heartwarming touch.

Above all, despite being live, Shinyu delivered the forecast calmly and skillfully, showing no sign of nervousness and drawing admiration.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.