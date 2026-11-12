“49 and with a husband”: Mystery woman linked to Jensen Huang affair reportedly spotted after fleeing to Beijing

AFP-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA Corporation, once shared his love story with his first love, his wife, and expressed his affection for her on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. Now that he has admitted to infidelity, attention is also turning to the whereabouts of the woman identified as his affair partner.

Bloomberg News reported on the 12th, citing sources, that Alice Huang, who is said to have had an inappropriate relationship with Jensen Huang, has returned to China and is currently staying in Beijing. Chinese security authorities are also said to be aware of her presence there. However, when she arrived in Beijing and the specific reason for her return have not been confirmed.

Alice Huang, known by the Chinese name Huang Le, is the founder of Singaporean AI cloud company Megaspeed International. She drew attention after her relationship with Jensen Huang became known and has even faced allegations of links to Chinese intelligence agencies. The Chinese government denied claims that she was involved in espionage. Bloomberg reported that it tried to contact Alice Huang but received no response.

Several questions also remain about her background. She was initially reported to be 42, but claims emerged online in China that she is actually 49, citing records from her school years and other evidence. There were also reports that Kang Wei, a figure in China's investment industry, was her husband, but it has not been disclosed whether they are still married.

A former acquaintance remembered Alice Huang as articulate and brimming with confidence. A remark attributed to the acquaintance was also reported: “Her smile was so sweet that men would be captivated by it.”

The controversy has drawn even more attention because Jensen Huang expressed exceptional affection for his wife on a program just a few months ago.

Last June, Jensen Huang appeared with his wife, Lori Huang, on tvN’s variety show You Quiz on the Block and talked about their long history together. He said he first met his wife at university when he was 17 and approached her by asking, “Do you want to see my homework?”

He also explained that he wore his signature leather jacket “because my wife tells me to. My wife buys everything I wear.” He went on to flaunt his affection, saying, “I never shop at all. I stopped shopping after I met my wife at 17.” The two married after graduating from university and have been together for many years.

However, Jensen Huang admitted to infidelity and apologized in a letter he sent to employees on the 8th. He reportedly acknowledged his wrongdoing, saying in effect, “I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children, and there is no excuse for them.”

The NVIDIA board is conducting an independent investigation into allegations that Jensen Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence agency. The company maintains, however, that there is so far no evidence that company secrets or information related to national security have been leaked.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.