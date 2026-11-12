Kim Seung-woo faces a police complaint over alleged 22 million won theft at a hostess bar; sides clash over “money taken from wallet” vs. “a joke, returned right away”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] News that actor Kim Seung-woo has been accused of stealing 22 million won in cash has caused a stir. Kim’s side acknowledged that he took the money at the time but denied the theft allegation, saying, “The money was taken as a joke, and more than that amount was returned.”

According to a report by Ilio Shinmun on the 12th, complainant A filed a theft complaint against Kim with the Seoul Gangnam Police Station last July.

According to A, the incident took place in October 2021 at a hostess bar in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul. A had drinks there with Kim, members of the production team for the drama “The Driver,” actors and others. A alleges that while A was briefly away from the table, Kim secretly took 22 million won in cash from a wallet inside a bag.

A reportedly said that female hostesses at the scene had directly witnessed Kim taking money from A’s wallet. A also claimed that this was not the first such incident. Kim had previously taken cash from A’s wallet several times and used it as tips, A said, adding that despite repeated warnings, similar incidents continued.

Kim’s side said A’s claims were untrue and maintained that Kim had been treated unfairly. Kim’s legal representative said, “It was hidden as a joke while several people were together, and then returned,” acknowledging that Kim took the money while maintaining that he had no intent to steal.

Kim’s side also explained that Kim had planned to play golf with A the next day, but A did not come to pick him up, and that Kim later repaid more than the amount in question.

Kim’s side also stressed that the relationship between the two continued after the incident. They remained as close as brothers, and Kim provided monthly living expenses to A’s family even after A was imprisoned, the side said. On that basis, it argued that the complaint may have stemmed from a mistaken memory of what happened at the time.

Kim’s side said it believed the claim stemmed from an error in the complainant’s memory and had submitted relevant bank transfer records to investigators.

A, however, countered that the 30 million won Kim’s side says was returned had nothing to do with the allegedly stolen money. A said the sum was an agreed return on a separate investment. “It was repayment of money I had personally lent, not a return of stolen money,” A said, explaining that “the 30 million won was the agreed 10% return on an investment of 300 million won.”

A went on to claim, “The combined 330 million won for October 31 and November 1 exactly matches the investment principal plus the agreed return,” adding, “If the stolen money had also been returned, the total should have been 352 million won.” A’s point was that the money Kim’s side cited as proof of repayment was entirely different in nature from the money A had actually received.

Kim’s side again denied A’s claims. “We believe the complainant’s side is making false claims or has a faulty memory,” Kim’s side said, countering, “We have all the records of the transfers into the account, and have submitted a written statement that includes all of those details (the transaction records). That (A’s side’s claim) is incorrect information.”

The two sides’ accounts remain sharply at odds over everything from the nature of the act of taking the money to whether it was returned and the nature of the subsequent payments. Kim’s side maintains that the act was a joke and that the money was repaid, while A insists the sum was a separate investment return and that the amount allegedly stolen has not been returned.

A is reportedly serving a sentence at Gwangju Prison for a financial crime. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station said on November 5 that it was “investigating” the case. With the two sides’ accounts sharply opposed, attention is focused on what conclusions police will reach based on the submitted materials and related statements.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.