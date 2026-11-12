Ace of Angels (AOA)'s Choa Looks Different Again? Her Blonde Look Had People Thinking She Was AI

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Choa, formerly of the group AOA, drew attention with her surreal beauty, so striking that she could be mistaken for artificial intelligence (AI).

On the 12th, Choa shared photos on social media with the caption, "I can't believe it's already fall... This is a selfie from earlier that I'm posting before winter comes. Everyone, take care not to catch a cold in this chilly weather."

In the photos, Choa is sitting in a salon chair and looking at the camera. She paired a beige, high-neck top with her bright blonde hair loosely tied back, creating a polished look. Her well-defined features, high nose bridge, and large eyes come together to make her look like a doll.

Earlier, on the 16th, a video featuring Choa was also posted on a hair stylist's social media account, drawing attention. The stylist showed just how amazed they were by Choa's surreal looks, adding the caption, "This isn't AI—this is the real Choa."

In the video, Choa showed off a different side with blonde hair and even more defined features. After it was posted, people online marveled, commenting, "I thought she was AI," "Celebrities really are on another level," "Isn't she a doll?" and "What's going on with her face?"

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.