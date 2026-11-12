JYP’s Confidence... ‘NMIXX’s Junior Group’ Of The Blue to Make Official Debut on Jan. 11 Next Year

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] Of The Blue, JYP Entertainment’s youngest act, will make its official debut on January 11, 2027.

The title of its first mini-album is “Out of the Blue.” No information other than the album title has been revealed. Nevertheless, Of The Blue announced that blind preorders for the first-press limited edition of its debut album will run from the 12th through the 25th. This is seen as a sign of the group’s strong confidence in the quality of its music.

During the same period, Of The Blue will also open a pop-up store at Scène in Seongsu-dong, Seoul, and offer four types of merchandise featuring the group’s logo and promotional slogans. A premium event will also be held at a later date, with participants selected by lottery from among those who purchase an album at the pop-up store.

Of The Blue is the first boy group introduced by Squad, JYP’s artist division. Squad successfully launched NMIXX in 2022 with its own genre, “MIXX POP,” and expectations are high for the distinctive musical world Of The Blue will present.

The pre-debut track “Balloon Man,” released in advance on the 11th, has drawn praise for its strikingly chill vibe, which captures the feeling of clearing your head after a hard day, as if lying on a cloud. Many fans have also expressed high expectations for the skills of the members, who took part directly in making the track. After its release, the keywords “Of The Blue” and “Balloon Man” appeared among X’s real-time trending topics in South Korea, demonstrating the group’s buzz.

Baek Ji-eun, reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.