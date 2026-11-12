Jung Sun-joo, a working mom married to a dentist, laments: “It’s taken for granted that moms make breakfast, and I’m so angry”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ga-eun] TV personality Jung Sun-joo spoke about the hardships of being a working mom.

On the 12th, Jung Sun-joo lamented, “It’s so infuriating that it’s taken for granted that moms make breakfast. A mother’s life is full of things she’s done, but she gets no credit. Dads get called chefs just for making Jjapagetti for their families on a Sunday...”

She also showed herself working out hard at the gym, with captions like “Exercise to cool off,” “Anger-fueled run,” and “Anger-fueled stretching.”

Soon afterward, Jung Sun-joo steeled herself, saying, “I’ve always worked hard at life, and I think I may have overdone it trying too hard with my family, my child, and my work. I mustn’t forget that a perfect mom isn’t necessarily a good mom.”

Jung Sun-joo made a name for herself hosting sports programs and working as a reporter for XTM, MBC Sports+, and JTBC3 FOX Sports.

She married a dentist her age in 2020 and gave birth to a son the following year.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.