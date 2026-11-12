Jin Seo-yeon struggled with postpartum depression: “Even when the baby was screaming inconsolably, I just sat there blankly; I cried every day”

[Sportschosun, Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Jin Seo-yeon revealed that she had suffered from severe postpartum depression.

On the 11th, a video titled “Ask Jin Seo-yeon About Anxiety, Burnout, Avoidant Relationships, and More” was released on Jin Seo-yeon’s YouTube channel, “Jinjjaru Jin Seo-yeon.”

When the conversation turned to the stress of parenting, Jin Seo-yeon revealed, “They say 80% of mothers experience depression related to parenting. It hit me really hard. I cried almost every day until my baby was 50 days old. I couldn’t react at all, even when the baby was crying.”

She added, “Even when the baby was screaming inconsolably, I just sat there zoning out. You hear stories about a mother doing something to her child, don’t you? That’s 100% because of depression related to parenting, and I can really understand why (the mother) did that. It’s not a matter of whether she has maternal instinct or not; it’s because of hormones.”

Jin Seo-yeon said, “A woman suddenly goes through something so enormous. They say childbirth is about as intense as being in a very serious car accident. How could you be normal? Your mind falls apart. I started exercising after my baby was 50 days old, and as I did, I regained my energy and got better.”

Meanwhile, Jin Seo-yeon married a non-celebrity nine years her senior in 2014, and they have one son.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.