Han Da-gam, 47, goes all-in on parenting as a first-time mom... her 50-day-old son is “unimpressed”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Han Da-gam, who welcomed her first son at 47, shared the realities of life as a first-time mom, drawing laughs.

On the 12th, Han Da-gam posted a video on her social media with the caption, “It’s tummy time, but Mom’s the only one in a rush.”

The video showed Han Da-gam spending time with her 50-day-old son, Ju-won. To help him with tummy time, she placed a toy that sang and moved forward in front of him as he lay on a cushion. Tummy time is an activity in which a baby lies on their stomach while awake; it helps develop the muscles in the neck, shoulders and back.

But contrary to his mother’s expectations, her son lay still without showing much interest in the toy.

As she tried to get her son’s attention, Han Da-gam added, “Only Mom is in a rush,” drawing laughs as she showed how, as a first-time mom, she gets ahead of herself at even her son’s slightest movement.

Han Da-gam married a businessman one year her senior in 2020, and welcomed her first son on September 22, six years into their marriage.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.