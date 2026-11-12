'Nana ♥' T.O.P: Twist in fan-site shutdown saga as fans of 20 years finally return

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jung Yoo-na] T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), formerly of BigBang, is set to reopen his long-running fan site CHOISEUNGHYUN.COM (CHOIDOT), about a month after it announced it was shutting down. T.O.P’s personal apology and heartfelt exchange with the site’s operators appear to have influenced the decision to resume operations.

On the 11th, CHOISEUNGHYUN.COM announced that it would resume operations, posting a lengthy statement on its official social media account.

The operators first opened up about how they felt after announcing the shutdown. “We had spent nearly half our lives supporting Choi Seung-hyun (T.O.P) and being part of Choi Dot, so bringing it to an end was far heavier and more painful than we had expected,” they said, adding that they had gone through a difficult time.

They stressed in particular that T.O.P had been the first to reach out in a gesture of reconciliation. “At a time when everything felt like it was about to fall apart, T.O.P reached out to us first,” the operators said. “Some things that had not been said at the time became sources of hurt and misunderstanding, but he found the courage once again to share his feelings. That step, which cannot have been easy, meant a great deal to us.”

They added that after seeing how sincere T.O.P was, they found themselves looking back on the past. “In a heartfelt conversation that words could not fully express, we were able to meet again the person we first came to love in 2006, Choi Seung-hyun,” they said. “He may not have been very skilled at expressing his feelings, but he was still the person we had known and trusted.”

They also expressed their expectations for the agency’s response and future changes. The operators said the agency had addressed their concerns and requests with announcements and an apology. “Things won’t change overnight, but even if some changes may seem inadequate at times, I think that as they gradually build up, they will eventually reach everyone,” they said, expressing their intention to watch for changes from T.O.P and his agency.

After much deliberation, the operators ultimately decided to resume running the fan site. “Thanks to the courage he showed in reaching out first, we were able to take another step forward,” they said, apologizing to fans who had been confused by the sudden shutdown announcement and its reversal.

They also explained, “The feelings we had when we decided to leave and the choice we are making now to return are both sincere. Starting again does not erase the pain and doubts of the past. But now that we have confirmed each other’s sincerity, our desire to be together again was stronger than anything else.” They added that going forward, they would support him with the pure affection they felt when they first came to like T.O.P, rather than out of a sense of duty or responsibility.

Earlier, CHOISEUNGHYUN.COM drew attention when it announced on the 9th of last month that it would end operations after nearly 20 years. The fan site, which opened on August 24, 2006, cited a lack of communication between T.O.P and his agency and the agency’s avoidance of responsibility, saying it could no longer accept an attitude that took fans’ devotion for granted.

Afterward, T.O.P’s agency, Topspot Pictures, issued an apology saying it would reflect on and improve the way it communicates with fans. T.O.P also posted a message on social media on the 1st, personally expressing his regret to fans who had supported him for a long time.

At the time, T.O.P bowed his head in apology, saying, “I know all too well that the interest and love you give me can never be taken for granted, so I will live with gratitude deep in my heart for the rest of my life,” and, “I sincerely apologize to the CHOISEUNGHYUN.COM operators and fans who were misunderstood and hurt because of me.”

After T.O.P’s apology, the fan-site operators changed their minds, rekindling their connection with the fandom that had lasted for nearly 20 years.

Meanwhile, as he marks the 20th anniversary of his debut this year, T.O.P has released his first full-length solo album, Another Dimension, and continues his solo career. He recently officially confirmed that he is dating Nana, a singer and actress who formerly belonged to After School.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.