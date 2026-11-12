Jang Seo-hee and Tak Jae-hoon to share a bed scene?... “Then let’s do it together”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Jang Seo-hee made people laugh by suggesting to TV personality Tak Jae-hoon that they film a bed scene together.

Jang Seo-hee appeared on the YouTube channel Noback Tak Jae-hoon, released on the 11th.

When Tak Jae-hoon brought up bed scenes that day, Jang Seo-hee said, “I’m not confident,” adding, “I think I’d need to use a body double.”

When Tak Jae-hoon asked, “Where would you even find a body double? These days, you have to do it all. Did you use a body double before?”, Jang Seo-hee replied, “If I were younger, I might have done it, but if I did it now, people would probably say I was being ridiculous.”

Tak Jae-hoon emphasized, “Bed scenes between middle-aged people can have more feeling and be sexier.”

Jang Seo-hee immediately shot back, “Then let’s do it together,” leaving Tak Jae-hoon and assistant MC Shin Kyu-jin flustered by her unexpected suggestion. Tak Jae-hoon joked, “You’re not going to kill me later, are you?”

Jang Seo-hee also said that if she were a director, she would cast Tak Jae-hoon as the “Grasshopper Husband” in a daily drama.

When Tak Jae-hoon said, “I want to do a bed scene,” Jang Seo-hee asked him again, “Would you do it?”, leaving him flustered.

But Tak Jae-hoon asked her in return, “Are you confident?” Jang Seo-hee replied, “I guess I can do whatever I’m told,” drawing more laughter.

Jang Seo-hee made her debut as an MBC open-recruitment actress in 1989. She has appeared in dramas including Miss Mermaid, Temptation of Wife, and Cuckoo Nest, and is currently appearing in KBS2’s daily drama A Trap Called Desire.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.