Lee A-young, wife of Shim Gyu-deok, finally admits she used Photoshop after her face looked “different”: “Yes, I did”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Lee A-young, a Love After Divorce alum, drew attention with her candid way of speaking and frank self-disclosure.

Lee A-young shared an update on the 11th by posting a short video. Along with it, she left a witty caption that read, “That’s right. I stopped halfway through getting dressed... I used Photoshop too,” making people laugh.

The video showed Lee A-young applying and then removing a sheet mask that she is promoting.

Comparing how her skin looked before and after using the sheet mask, she showed that it appeared to have changed noticeably. In particular, she revealed herself using the product and showed her interest in beauty products.

Above all, what caught people’s attention was Lee A-young’s characteristically candid and upbeat attitude. She did not hide that photos and videos posted on social media can differ from how she looks in real life, and directly admitted, “I used Photoshop too.”

With retouched and edited photos routinely shared online, her willingness to talk openly about her own appearance gave her an approachable charm.

Lee A-young appeared in season 1 of MBN’s Love After Divorce, while her husband, Shim Gyu-deok, appeared in season 5. The two met through an acquaintance in January last year and became a couple. They married on August 23 at a wedding venue in Seoul’s Gangnam district.

It also drew attention when it was revealed that the wedding had cost around 100 million won. Lee A-young once shared a behind-the-scenes story from the wedding, saying, “We got help from people we knew, and received so much money in wedding gifts that we actually had some left over.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.