“Why don’t you change yours?” Kang Soo-jung finally snaps after getting fed up with constant comments about her appearance

[Kim Jun-seok, Sportschosun] Kang Soo-jung, a broadcaster and former announcer, opened up about how she feels whenever people tell her to change her hairstyle.

On the 12th, Kang posted a short video to her personal account and said, “I’ve started the channel up again. I just wanted to show you the honest side of myself.”

She added, “I get worn out when all I do is work, so my goal is to ‘not get worn out.’”

The video is a YouTube Short posted on the YouTube channel “Final Soo-jung Edit_Really Final 111” under the title “Why Soo-jung Doesn’t Change Her Hairstyle.”

Appearing with a bob and bangs, Kang said, “There’s always someone on one of my posts or accounts telling me I absolutely have to change my hairstyle.”

She went on to reveal what she had been holding back: “I want to say, ‘Why don’t you change yours? Do you change it once a month?’”

“Do you think I haven’t tried? I don’t do it because it doesn’t suit me. My forehead is narrow,” she explained.

When the production crew asked whether it might be better to show her forehead if it was narrow, Kang lifted her bangs to reveal it and replied, “It’s narrow and ugly.”

She added, “I’ve tried growing it out, cutting it, and getting a perm. It’s just that I have bangs,” and admitted, “People think it all looks the same because of my bangs.”

Kang previously shared similar concerns when she appeared in August 2024 on the YouTube channel “AnaLeeTV,” hosted by former announcer Lee Jung-min, her junior at KBS.

At the time, she said, “I get a lot of flak from people telling me to get my bangs out of the way. Do you think I haven’t tried? It doesn’t look good and it doesn’t suit me,” adding, “I’ve tried growing them out and cutting them, but people think it looks the same because of my bangs.”

Lee introduced Kang as “the original announcer-entertainer” and explained that, starting around the time Kang was active, announcers began wearing a wider variety of hairstyles, from short bobs to mid-length and long hair.

Kang worked as a KBS announcer before going freelance in 2006. She married a Korean-American financier in 2008 and has a son.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.