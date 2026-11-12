Han Hye-jin and Pungja bring up “motel memories” while car camping: “The place you used to go”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Pungja got laughs by bringing up memories involving motels from her twenties while car camping with Han Hye-jin.

On the 12th, Han Hye-jin chatted with Pungja as they looked around the inside of a camper van on her YouTube channel.

After seeing the small refrigerator, Pungja asked Han Hye-jin, “Remember back in the day? When we were in our twenties and went to motels after meeting older guys, there’d be a fridge about this size, right? There was maesil in it—you know what I mean?”

When Han Hye-jin replied, “Yeah,” Pungja continued reminiscing, saying, “You know those motel fridges.”

Han Hye-jin then played coy, asking, “What’s a motel?” Pungja shot back, “The place you used to go,” making them laugh.

The two later continued their conversation as they grilled and ate pork belly and beef short ribs at the campsite.

Pungja showed off the bag she carries around with camping sauces and seasonings, and Han Hye-jin marveled, “You have everything.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.