“Curse me all you want”... Ju Ji-hoon coolly embraces even the nickname “Gaebiaeshu”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ju Ji-hoon, who stars in The Remarried Empress, brought laughs by coolly embracing viewers’ uninhibited nickname for his character, who provokes anger in the series.

On the 12th, Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young, the stars of the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, appeared on the YouTube channel MMTG and discussed various aspects of the show.

That day, host JaeJae brought up reactions to the characters in the series, which have been drawing attention alongside the show’s success. In particular, viewers were said to be furious with Emperor Sovieshu for betraying his wife.

Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Sovieshu, had previously said at a GV event, “Watch it and curse me all you want.” He explained what he meant by the remark, saying, “I said that so people would curse me.”

JaeJae agreed, saying, “Sovieshu makes you really angry. You can’t help saying, ‘That jerk.’”

Ju Ji-hoon then had the room laughing when he said, “Fans of the original don’t call him Sovieshu. They call him ‘Gaebiaeshu.’ I accepted it.”

Angered by Sovieshu’s actions in the series, fans have been twisting his name to express their dissatisfaction with the character. It also brought more laughs when it was reported that Rashta, played by Lee Se-young, is called “Lobsta.”

The characters’ nicknames, embraced even by the actors, gave viewers a sense of just how intensely audiences are interested in the series.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.