Ju Ji-hoon speaks his mind amid ‘The Remarried Empress’ costume controversy: “Is this right... what about the emperor’s dignity?”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Ju Ji-hoon opened up about the concerns he had while filming over the daring costumes in Disney+’s series ‘The Remarried Empress.’

On the 12th, Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, the stars of Disney+’s series ‘The Remarried Empress,’ appeared on the YouTube channel MMTG and shared a range of stories about the production.

That day, MC JAEJAE brought up the show’s extravagant and unusual costumes and asked, “I heard you often wondered at first, ‘Is this right?’”

Ju Ji-hoon replied, “Every time I tried on one of the prepared costumes, I wondered, ‘Is this even possible? Is it okay for it to be this sheer?’ Still, even in a fantasy, how far can you push the emperor’s dignity...” He shared how he had felt at the time.

He revealed that the deeply plunging costumes had left him debating where to draw the line between his solar plexus and his navel, drawing laughs. “I thought a lot about that. I wondered how much authority the navel was supposed to symbolize. Usually, the neckline on homewear dips below the solar plexus, while for formal occasions it comes up above it,” he explained.

Ju Ji-hoon also showed up in a deeply plunging outfit for the interview that day. “Today I’m in homewear. It has a semi-formal feel,” he quipped, turning the set into a sea of laughter. His relaxed response suggested he had grown somewhat accustomed to the daring costumes.

Meanwhile, Disney+’s recently released original series ‘The Remarried Empress’ had reportedly received a production budget in the tens of billions of won, raising anticipation even before its release. However, after it came out, disappointing reactions to the quality of the costumes and props continued, putting the series at the center of controversy.

The costumes worn by Ju Ji-hoon, who plays Emperor Sovieshu, drew harsh criticism online, with comments such as, “He looks like a trot singer” and “He looks like he belongs on ‘Surprise.’” Viewers who had expected a lavish fantasy world also criticized the costumes and props for disrupting their immersion in the series.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.