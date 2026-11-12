‘Getting married in April’: Lee Kyu-han and Solbi are already practically living together... punching in the door code and heading straight to the bedroom

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Lee Kyu-han and Solbi, who are set to marry in April, have drawn attention after sharing sweet everyday moments that are practically like living together.

In a video posted on the 12th to the YouTube channel “Solbi Is Back,” the two headed out for a round of golf with friends, showing off their unfiltered real-couple chemistry.

That day, Lee Kyu-han drew attention by sharing an anecdote about coming and going from Solbi’s home as if it were his own, starting first thing in the morning.

He said, “Last night, Solbi asked me to drive her to the golf meetup and wake her up in time for when she needed to get up,” adding, “I knew her door code anyway, so I punched it in and went inside, but she was asleep in her room.”

He went on to recount, drawing laughs, “I waited in the living room, and when it was time for her to get up, I called out, ‘Ji-an, you need to get up,’ and she asked in a sleepy, just-woken-up voice, ‘Oppa, why? Where am I going?’”

Apparently, Solbi only then remembered their plans and said, “If you hadn’t been there, I could’ve been in big trouble,” before lying back down on the bed.

The engaged couple’s playful bickering continued on the golf course. When Lee Kyu-han, who had suffered a back sprain the previous day, complained that he wasn’t feeling well, Solbi, who had originally been on his team, immediately switched sides, splitting into a women’s team and a men’s team, and ditched him, drawing laughs.

Solbi’s airheaded side also caught attention: she brought only her golf clubs and hadn’t prepared a single ball or tee. The two also amused viewers by playing with masks over their faces for fear that their real names might be called.

Meanwhile, Solbi and Lee Kyu-han are set to tie the knot this coming April.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.