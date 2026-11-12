Sunwoo Yong-nyeo used luxury cosmetics that expired four years ago... “It’s not like I’m eating them”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Sunwoo Yong-nyeo spoke about having used cosmetics past their expiration dates.

In a video released on the YouTube channel “Soonpoong Sunwoo Yongyeo” on the 12th, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo took out cosmetics one by one and introduced them. Pointing to the products, she explained that she applied them to her hands or body.

When the production team pointed out that the products’ use-by date was in 2022, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo said, “Then there must be nothing wrong with my body, right? It’s not like I’m eating them.”

The production team said, “Cosmetics can go bad, too,” and advised that it was best not to use products past their use-by date.

Though reluctant to part with them, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo sorted through the products, saying, “They say you shouldn’t use things past their expiration date.”

That day, Sunwoo Yong-nyeo also showed cosmetics and makeup tools she had kept for 60 years.

Speaking of an old compact, she said, “This is my history, so I can’t throw it away,” adding that she wanted to keep items filled with memories.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.