Identity of the tattooed man with a bob who stayed by Shin Min-a’s side revealed: the “white gloves” guarding ultra-expensive jewelry

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] A special behind-the-scenes story has emerged about actress Shin Min-a wearing luxury jewelry on the set of the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress.

On the 12th, Shin Min-a, Ju Ji-hoon, Lee Jong-suk and Lee Se-young, the stars of the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, appeared on the YouTube channel MMTG and talked about the show.

That day, MC Jaejae drew attention to the show’s splendid costumes and jewelry. “If you look closely at the jewelry, the dresses are high quality too. I wondered, ‘Do they make them? How did they make them?’ But it turned out that many of the jewelry pieces were luxury brands,” Jaejae said, expressing curiosity.

Jaejae went on to ask, “We’d heard that when expensive items like these gems and jewelry come to a set, people come along to guard them. Have you ever seen that?”

Ju Ji-hoon replied, “That’s right. There are people waiting around wearing white gloves.” He added, “They’re usually beside Shin Min-a,” drawing laughter.

This naturally brought up Shin Min-a’s presence on set as she plays Navier, empress of the Eastern Empire, and wears luxurious costumes.

Ju Ji-hoon also shared an interesting story about the person in charge of looking after the luxury jewelry. “The white-glove guy has great style. We’re on a working set, after all. But he’s a man with a bob haircut, with product slicked all over his hair and a tattoo too. He looks really cool,” he explained.

Meanwhile, Shin Min-a is an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, the world-renowned luxury brand. In this series, too, she plays Empress Navier and is turning heads with her glamorous, elegant styling.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.