“Stole Mom’s Pantyhose and Wore Them on His Head...” Gaeko Reveals His Shocking Embarrassing Past

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Dynamic Duo’s Gaeko revealed that he once secretly took his mother’s pantyhose and used them as a hip-hop fashion accessory.

In a video posted on the YouTube channel “Life 84” on the 12th, Gaeko recalled the time before he became a rapper, when he majored in fine arts and worked as an instructor at an art academy.

He said that at the time, he wanted to emulate the “stocking caps” worn by American hip-hop musicians, but they were hard to find in Korea.

Gaeko explained, “I stole my mom’s pantyhose from a drawer and cut them up,” then tied off the ends and wore them on his head.

He recalled going to work at the art academy dressed that way, and his mother asking, “Where did all my pantyhose go?”

Kian84 was taken aback, saying, “People wear pantyhose on their heads?”

Gaeko said that during his first year of college, he worked as an instructor at an art academy that prepared students for college entrance exams. He added that when he showed up at the academy in hip-hop fashion, students from other academies would sometimes come to see him.

He also shared an anecdote about his first rap performance, at a high school festival. He performed American gangsta rap, and the English teacher understood the profanity-laced lyrics.

He said that when Gaeko and his friends came offstage after the performance, the teacher was waiting for them backstage, and they were made to lie face down and beaten.

Gaeko, who majored in fine arts, also personally drew the covers for Dynamic Duo’s early albums.

He explained, “I drew artwork and built a website to save on production costs,” and said he worked on the album covers for the first three albums.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.