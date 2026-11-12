The Truth About Kim Hyeong-seok’s Royalty Income Has Even Han Ga In Exclaiming, “You Must Be Rich”... “Only Six Songs Are Any Good”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Composer Kim Hyeong-seok candidly revealed the astonishing story behind his copyright royalties and the secret to the earnings from his hit songs.

On the 12th, a video was released on the YouTube channel “Han Ga In’s Free Woman” showing actress Han Ga In visiting the studio of Kim Hyeong-seok, one of Korea’s leading composers, for a candid conversation about music and life.

In front of Kim Hyeong-seok’s studio that day, Han Ga In expressed her admiration, saying, “You’ve written almost all the songs on my list of the 10 Korean pop songs I like most. So I thought, ‘Those royalties must be no joke!’”

Asked how many songs he had registered for copyright, Kim Hyeong-seok surprised everyone by saying, “Being prolific isn’t something to brag about, but I’ve worked on just about anything that came my way, so there must be more than 1,500.” He added a self-deprecating joke: “Only about six songs are any good. I have more than 1,000 useless ones.”

Surprised, Han Ga In said, “On my way here, I said, ‘You must be rich.’” Kim Hyeong-seok explained, “There are cycles. Royalties only come in when your work is being used a lot at the time.”

However, songs could also generate income when they made a comeback after being remade or reused in TV programs, films and other media.

As for the song that had recently brought him the most satisfying returns, Kim Hyeong-seok said, “These days, I work more on musicals, film music and stage music than on pop music,” but named singer Na Yoon-kwon’s “If It Was Me” as a reliable earner among songs that had been remade.

When Han Ga In asked whether he drew on his own real-life breakup experiences in his songwriting, Kim Hyeong-seok answered with characteristic candor. “I use them 100%. I pull them out and use them like emergency cash,” he said frankly.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.