Kim Seung-woo’s side flatly denies 22 million won theft allegation... “A joke at a drinking gathering; returned the money the next day”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Kim Seung-woo’s side said, regarding the case in which he was accused of taking 22 million won in cash from an acquaintance, “It was a joke among people who knew each other, and there was absolutely no criminal intent.”

Kim Seung-woo’s side disputed the complainant’s claims as untrue, saying the money was returned by bank transfer the next day.

On the 12th, attorney Kim Young-gon of Suho Law Firm, Kim Seung-woo’s legal representative, issued an official statement and explained that it was “a playful act at a drinking gathering among people who were close to one another.”

The claim is that it was an open setting, with everyone present watching, and that they planned to meet again a few hours later to return the money.

The attorney said that because the two were unable to meet the next day, Kim Seung-woo promptly returned the amount by bank transfer.

The attorney added that the two continued to get along like brothers even after the incident, and that Kim Seung-woo had also provided financial help when the complainant was in a difficult situation.

Kim Seung-woo’s side said it had submitted relevant materials to investigative authorities to explain the facts and would respond firmly through legal channels to claims that were untrue.

According to earlier reports, complainant A claimed that Kim Seung-woo took 22 million won in cash from A’s wallet at an adult entertainment establishment in Cheongdam-dong, Seoul, in October 2021, and filed a complaint with Seoul Gangnam Police Station last July on suspicion of theft.

A was an investor in the drama The Driver, directed by Kim Seung-woo. The production crew and actors were also reportedly at the drinking gathering.

The two sides also have differing accounts over whether the money was returned and the nature of a subsequent transfer.

Kim Seung-woo’s side presented bank transfer records as evidence that the money had already been returned. A, however, previously claimed in reports that the later transfer was the principal for a separate investment and the agreed-upon return, and was not a repayment of the cash in question.

Kim Seung-woo’s side said, “We have now completed all questioning,” but police were previously reported to be investigating the case. Investigative authorities have yet to issue a final determination.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.