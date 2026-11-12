Ha Ji-won Leaves 'Drunken Dance' Scene Uncut Despite Her Agency's Objections... 'Gladly Agreed After Shin Dong-yup Reached Out'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Ha Ji-won revealed the behind-the-scenes story of the drunken dance scene that drew attention during her appearance on YouTube’s 'Zzanbro.'

Ha Ji-won, Shin Dong-yup and Park Young-jin appeared on JTBC digital studio’s web variety show 'I'm Class Of 26 Jiwon,' released on the afternoon of the 12th.

That day, Shin Dong-yup brought up the drunken dance scene, which drew a high number of views in Ha Ji-won’s appearance on 'Zzanbro.'

The agency reportedly wanted to edit out the part showing Ha Ji-won drunk after reviewing the rough cut.

Shin Dong-yup felt it would be a shame to cut out Ha Ji-won’s candid and cute side, so he contacted her directly.

He suggested releasing the scene as it was, and Ha Ji-won reportedly readily agreed. After its release, the video drew a high number of views and attracted attention.

Shin Dong-yup also mentioned that Ha Ji-won had followed through on her promise, made during an earlier appearance on 'Zzanbro,' to officiate at Jung Ho-cheol’s wedding.

He praised her, saying, “Ji-won doesn’t just say things without meaning them, either,” and, “When the cameras are off, she tries even harder to keep that promise.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.