“Oh! What’s That Scar?”... Famous Celebrity Bares Skin, Raising Suspicions That It’s a Breast Augmentation Scar

Photo source: Instagram, The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A scar beneath the breast of Kylie Jenner, 29, a famous American model, TV personality and businesswoman, has been spotted, reigniting speculation that she has had plastic surgery. According to foreign media outlets, including The Sun, Jenner attended the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles on the 7th (local time). On the red carpet that day, she posed for photographers in an animal-print dress with a deeply cut back.

Because of the revealing outfit, a prominent scar beneath her left breast was caught on camera.

Some outlets reported that the scar may have resulted from a past cosmetic procedure, but this has not been confirmed.

Jenner has previously publicly acknowledged having breast augmentation surgery. She has also mentioned on social media some procedures she has undergone in connection with changes to her appearance. This has fueled speculation that the newly revealed scar may be a mark from breast surgery. Some have also suggested that it could be a mark left by body tape used when wearing the dress.

Meanwhile, Jenner has once again been sued by a former housekeeper over alleged mistreatment, unpaid wages and other issues.

The housekeeper alleged that she was trapped in a closet for more than an hour while working at Jenner’s Los Angeles home, and that a supervisor mocked her when she asked for help. She also claimed that she suffered multiple injuries, including being bitten by a pet dog and having her face injured by pepper spray, but received neither adequate protection nor compensation.

The housekeeper also claimed that although she typically worked six days a week, she was not properly paid for overtime. She said she was also not reimbursed for travel time or vehicle expenses incurred while traveling between Jenner’s various homes for work.

In contrast, the attorney noted in a statement that these lawsuits were filed by the same lawyer who had previously represented Jenner’s former housekeepers.

The attorney claimed, “It is clear that this lawyer is trying to exploit media attention for improper financial gain,” adding, “We will not give in to this pressure. We will vigorously fight these baseless lawsuits and state our position in court.”

This is reportedly the fourth lawsuit involving a former Jenner employee to be filed in the past seven months. Previously, two former housekeepers and a personal chef also sued Jenner and related companies over discrimination, harassment, wage issues and other matters.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.