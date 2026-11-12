Lee Seo-jin speaks out about rumors he is worth 3 trillion won: “It’s hard to make ends meet these days”

A photo call for a luxury brand was held at SongEun in Cheongdam-dong, Gangnam District, Seoul, on the 28th. Lee Seo-jin poses for photos. Cheongdam-dong = Reporter Park Jae-man, /2026.10.28/

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actor Lee Seo-jin has spoken out about rumors that he has a chaebol-level fortune.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel “Neighborhood Friend Kangnami” released footage of singer Kangnam meeting Lee Seo-jin, Kim Kwang-kyu, and Ha Ji-won in Singapore and enjoying two days of ultra-luxurious dining and activities with them.

That day, Kangnam visited one of Singapore’s finest seafood restaurants with Lee Seo-jin, Kim Kwang-kyu, and Ha Ji-won, whom he was reuniting with for the first time in eight years.

During the meal, Kangnam cautiously broached the subject, telling Lee Seo-jin, “I didn’t know much about you, but after filming together, I looked you up and heard you were incredibly rich.”

Kim Kwang-kyu asked Kangnam, “When you say someone is incredibly rich, how much do you mean?” Kangnam immediately replied, “3 trillion won,” drawing laughter.

In response,

Lee Seo-jin immediately bristled, saying, “Don’t be ridiculous. What are you talking about? It’s hard to make a living these days,” and broke into a sweat.

Even so, Kangnam couldn’t hide his envy, saying, “He appears on TV occasionally, takes a year or two off, and when you check his social media, he’s in Dubai. It’s the kind of life every entertainer envies.” His remark had everyone laughing.

Over the lavish seafood meal, which cost in the 1.5-million-won range (about 1,500 Singapore dollars), a tense contest unfolded over who would pick up the bill.

Kangnam proposed a bet on guessing the actual bill, saying, “Your show, SBS’s ‘My Grumpy Secretary,’ airs on a terrestrial network and even has Lee Seo-jin, while we’re just independent YouTubers. It’s a showdown between a big corporation and a small business.”

After a fierce round of calculations, victory went to the team of Lee Seo-jin, Kim Kwang-kyu, and Ha Ji-won.

In the end, Kangnam had to foot the entire bill. Looking crestfallen, he said, “We don’t have a production budget. I won’t be able to put out next week’s video.” Lee Seo-jin drew laughs with a relaxed smile as he said, “Thanks for the meal, Kangnam.”

After the meal, the four boarded Sentosa Island’s giant aerial swing, the “Giant Swing Ride,” and showed off their contrasting chemistry.

Unlike Kim Kwang-kyu, who screamed because of his fear of heights, Lee Seo-jin cheerfully raised both hands high above his head and shouted in celebration, bringing the fun trip to a close.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.