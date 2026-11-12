KCM’s Wife Took Her Eldest Daughter to a Logistics Center Amid Financial Hardship... A Heartbreaking Story

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] The story of singer KCM’s wife, Bang Yewon, taking a part-time job at a logistics center with her eldest daughter during a difficult period caused by her husband’s debt from a joint-and-several guarantee has drawn attention.

On the 12th, a video titled “KCM! The Marriage Story of a Wife Nine Years Younger Who Rivals Celebrities” was posted on Lee Ji-hye’s YouTube channel. KCM and his wife, Bang Yewon, appeared in the video and shared various stories, from behind-the-scenes details of their marriage to their daily lives raising three children.

That day, KCM recalled a time when he was struggling financially. He explained that he had taken on debt because of an issue involving a joint-and-several guarantee for a business. Three people had guaranteed the debt together, but because his name was listed first, he ended up having to take responsibility for the entire debt, contrary to what he had expected.

KCM said that the situation had even led to debt collection at the time. “The debt collectors were so frightening. They talked about my family on the phone, and about my mom and older sisters, too,” he said, adding, “My wife and family were there, too... I couldn’t bear to see that.” He confided that he was afraid it would affect his wife and children.

He added, “As I got through that period, I think 15 years passed.” It gave a sense of the considerable burden he had to shoulder alone, fearing that his family could be affected as well.

His wife, Bang Yewon, also described the hardships she faced at the time. When Lee Ji-hye asked if she must have gone through a difficult time alongside her husband, Bang Yewon replied, “It was hard, but I held back from talking about it because I thought my husband was having an even harder time.”

It was also revealed that Bang Yewon had even worked part-time at a logistics center to earn money for living expenses. She explained that her eldest daughter wanted something, but knowing her husband’s financial situation, she decided to earn the money herself to buy it rather than getting it for her daughter right away. Lee Ji-hye was surprised and said, “Really? I feel like I’m going to cry.”

“I told my daughter, ‘You know Dad is having a hard time, so let’s not bring it up. Let’s earn the money and buy it ourselves.’ I wanted her to know things were difficult, too, so we went together,” Bang Yewon said, explaining why she took a part-time job with her eldest daughter. She said she quit after buying the AirPods her daughter had wanted.

KCM looked visibly moved by his wife’s story. Asked whether she had ever resented her husband, Bang Yewon replied calmly, “It would be a lie to say I never resented him, but it was the life I chose.” Fortunately, KCM said he had settled all his debts in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.