Son Na-eun Flaunts Her “Ultra-Slim Legs” in a Daring Look, Wearing Nothing but Leggings

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Son Na-eun caught the eye in a bold winter look, wearing only leggings without any other bottoms.

On the 12th, Son Na-eun shared a photo of herself wearing an outfit from the outdoor apparel brand she represents as an advertising model.

In the photo, she completed an all-black look by pairing a black puffer jacket and padded boots with black leggings.

In particular, her daring styling—wearing only leggings without separate bottoms—showed off her long, slender legs. She drew attention by showcasing her distinctive fashion sense even in the depths of winter.

Son Na-eun previously earned the moniker “leggings goddess” for her looks featuring sportswear and leggings, and she continued to make an impression, living up to her reputation.

Meanwhile, Son Na-eun debuted in 2011 as a member of the girl group Apink. She left the group in 2022 and then transitioned to acting.

She has appeared in dramas including My Kids Give Me a Headache, Ghost Doctor, Agency, and The Tale of Lady Ok. Most recently, she played Jung Sang-a, an agent of the Undercover Special Mission Bureau, in the SBS drama Agent Kim Reactivated, which concluded last June.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.