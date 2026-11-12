'Single mom' Lee Ji-hyun tears up as she quits salon: “My daughter was hurt and got four stitches alone”

[Jung Yoo-na, reporter for Sportschosun] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of the group Jewelry, has shared why she left her salon job to take better care of her children. She is not quitting work altogether, however, and plans to move to a salon near her home so she can get to her children quickly if there is an emergency.

On the 12th, a video titled “I’m Quitting... | Mom’s Unemployed Life (?)” was posted on Lee Ji-hyun’s YouTube channel. It showed her leaving the salon where she had been working and preparing for a new routine.

In the video description, Lee said, “I decided to leave the salon I’d grown attached to because I want to take better care of my children,” adding, “I’m going to try being unemployed for a little while, for the first time in a really long time.”

Lee had been working at a hair salon as both a designer and marketing director. She spoke about her regret at not being there for her children when they needed her. “As a single mom, when the school called to say one of the kids suddenly needed to go to the hospital, I couldn’t rush over right away. It really broke my heart not to be there when they needed me,” she said.

In particular, she expressed her distress as she recalled an incident in which her daughter, Seo-yoon, was injured and needed four stitches to close the wound. Lee couldn’t be with her daughter because of work at the time, and Seo-yoon went to the hospital alone and had her wound stitched up. “My child says she’s okay, but it hurt me so much. Things like this happened very often,” she said.

Lee also teared up as she said, “I grew very close to the people at the salon I worked with. I’m sad to leave.”

She had expected to enjoy some free time after quitting, but the reality was different. Errands she had put off, including hospital visits, banking and sorting the children’s clothes, had piled up. She said that spending all day with the children had actually led to more clashes between them.

“Now that I’m at home, I notice everything that’s wrong, from the smallest thing on up. We fight from the moment we wake up until we go to bed,” Lee said with a laugh. “If I had to choose between going to work before and now, I’d rather go to work. Housework is the hardest thing.”

That doesn’t mean she is giving up hairdressing altogether. Lee said she plans to start working at a new salon about a five-minute walk from home on the 14th. She decided to move to a neighborhood salon where she can get to her children quickly if they are injured or sick and need to go to the hospital.

She explained, “I started doing hair thinking the kids had grown a little, but they hadn’t yet. Now I’m moving to a neighborhood salon where I can get to them in five minutes if they suddenly get sick or hurt.”

Lee divorced twice, in 2016 and 2020, and is now raising her daughter and son on her own. After earning a national hairdresser’s certificate last year, she had been working as a marketing director at a salon.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.