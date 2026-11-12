Lee Sang Soon Opens Up About Serious Aftereffects of “Vagus Nerve Dysfunction”: “Even Standing Is Difficult”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Lee Sang Soon, husband of singer Lee Hyori, spoke about the aftereffects he experienced following a diagnosis of “vagus nerve dysfunction.”

On the MBC FM4U show “A Perfect Day with Lee Sang Soon,” which aired on the 12th, Shin Jae-pyung and Lee Jang-won of the group Peppertones appeared as guests.

That day, DJ Lee Sang Soon kept the conversation going by asking about Peppertones’ concert schedule. When Lee Jang-won replied that they had performed many concerts this year, Lee Sang Soon asked whether there was a song that gave him a particular thrill when performing onstage.

Shin Jae-pyung said that the most thrilling moments were when they could sing along with the audience. He explained that their recently released song “Riders” has a part in which the audience joins in, and that he feels deeply moved during that part. He added that most Peppertones concerts are standing shows, and that only their year-end concerts allow the audience to watch while seated.

Lee Sang Soon then opened up about an unexpected health concern. He confessed that hearing the words “standing concert” makes him hesitate to attend, saying, “I have difficulty standing because of a health issue.”

Lee Sang Soon recently took a break from his radio show and rested at the medical team’s recommendation because of symptoms of “vagus nerve dysfunction.”

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.