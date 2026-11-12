Defector beauty who made headlines with 6 million views: “My parents were deported after I left North Korea; both have died” (The Exclusive World)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] North Korean defector and YouTuber Kim Seo-a opened up about her story of risking her life to escape North Korea and the heartbreaking longing she feels for her parents.

The episode of Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)’s The Exclusive World that aired on the 12th featured Kim Seo-a’s life in South Korea. She made headlines when her most-viewed YouTube video reached 6 million views.

Kim Seo-a, who is now pursuing a new dream of becoming an actress, was taking on various auditions and developing her potential as a performer. She also appeared in the film Humint, bringing her one step closer to a long-held dream.

Although she has built a family in South Korea and lives as a mother and wife, she could not hide her longing for her hometown and family. “I always think of my hometown and the people I miss,” Kim Seo-a said.

Her husband played a major role in her decision to defect. Recalling their first meeting, Kim Seo-a said, “I went to Cambodia to earn money when I was 18. I got to know my husband when he came in as a customer. As we grew close, he started showing interest in me.”

She added, “My husband had said, ‘Let’s go to South Korea’ before, too, but every time I said, ‘Please don’t talk about that.’ I even threatened to report him to the Ministry of State Security.” She said that at the time, she had not considered defecting at all.

But her feelings changed after she returned from a vacation in North Korea. In the end, she risked her life, jumped from a three-story building, and managed to escape. But a difficult journey lay ahead before she reached South Korea.

But starting a new life in South Korea left her with a wound that would be difficult to heal for the rest of her life. She had worked hard, hoping to bring her parents to South Korea, but after their daughter defected, they were expelled from North Korea and sent to a coal-mining village. Her father died of a heart attack the following year.

Her mother also became unable to walk after suffering a cerebral thrombosis and eventually died last year. It was devastating news for Kim Seo-a, who had hoped to see her parents again.

Kim Seo-a also confessed to feelings of guilt she had kept buried for a long time. “Because of my guilt, even crying makes me feel as though I’m not being a good daughter. I was 21 the last time I saw my parents,” she said.

She choked back tears as she recalled her final moments with her father. “I said really awful things to my dad, telling him, ‘I hate you so much,’ and then I left,” Kim Seo-a said. “My dad got angry and said, ‘You’re no longer my daughter.’ That was the last time.”

She added, “The following year, I heard that he had died of a heart attack,” deepening the sadness.

Kim Seo-a risked her life to leave North Korea and build a new life, but can no longer reunite with the family she misses most. Her heartbreaking story moved viewers.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.