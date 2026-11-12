Kwak Sun-young failed the document screening, then was told she had passed because of a staffer’s mistake... “The benefactor who changed my life”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kwak Sun-young revealed how she made her musical theater debut after failing the document screening but getting an audition opportunity due to a staffer’s mistake.

Actors Heo Sung-tae, Kwak Sun-young and Lee Min-ki appeared as guests on episode 5 of the SBS variety show “Master Hang-jun,” which aired on the 12th.

When the panelists asked about audition experiences that day, Kwak Sun-young recalled applying for a musical audition in the past. At the time, she had no experience and had already been eliminated at the document-screening stage.

The successful and unsuccessful applicants’ documents were sorted separately, and Kwak Sun-young’s application was reportedly at the top of the rejected applicants’ pile.

However, the person in charge mistook the rejected applicants’ documents for those of successful applicants and called Kwak Sun-young with information about the audition. Taking into account that she was a student, the organizers scheduled her audition for last.

Kwak Sun-young entered the audition room last and ultimately made her debut as an ensemble performer.

She expressed her gratitude to the person who gave her the opportunity at the time, saying, “You’re my benefactor, my benefactor.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.