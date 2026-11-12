Park Ha-na and Kim Tae-sul Score a 75% Return on Stocks... The Gift They Chose Instead of Wedding Rings

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Park Ha-na revealed the special circumstance that led her to decide to marry former basketball player Kim Tae-sul.

The episode of KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 12th, featured ATEEZ members Jeong Yun-ho and Yeosang as special MCs and showed the daily lives of Lee Yu-ri and Park Ha-na.

As Park Ha-na and Lee Yu-ri cooked together at Lee’s home that day, they talked about Park’s husband. Lee remarked to Park, “Your husband is really frugal too, isn’t he? I heard that when you two met at a coffee shop to talk, he said, ‘Instead of getting something else as a wedding gift, let’s buy stocks.’”

The couple reportedly gave each other stocks instead of exchanging wedding rings. Those stocks posted a 75% return, surprising those around them.

When asked who had brought up marriage first, Park Ha-na explained that neither of them had specifically proposed first. She recalled, “From the moment we first met, I thought, ‘This person would make a good marriage partner.’ Then one day, I realized we were naturally looking into wedding venues.”

Meanwhile, Park Ha-na married former basketball player Kim Tae-sul in 2025, and the couple are enjoying a sweet newlywed life.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.