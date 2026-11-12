Kwak Sun-young and baby trapped after elevator plunges from 7th to 4th floor... “Trapped for 3 hours”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Actress Kwak Sun-young recounted a harrowing experience in which she was trapped in an elevator with her baby and waited about three hours to be rescued.

Actors Heo Sung-tae, Kwak Sun-young and Lee Min-ki appeared as guests on the fifth episode of SBS variety show “Master Jang Hang-jun,” which aired on the 12th.

When Song Eun-i asked, “Have you ever experienced a major shock in your life?”, Kwak Sun-young surprised the cast by replying, “I’ve been in an elevator that fell. I had a baby stroller with me, and it dropped from the seventh floor to the fourth.”

Kwak said she was trapped inside the elevator for about three hours. Firefighters came to the rescue, but the elevator had stopped between floors. She explained that the baby was lowered down first, and then she was able to get out too.

She recalled, “It was an astonishing thing, but at the time I wasn’t shocked or startled. I called 119 and put on some music. So the others wouldn’t get startled; so no one would panic.”

She continued, “The moment it jolted, it suddenly dropped, and then I felt something catch with a ‘clatter.’ I still remember the moment the elevator’s floor number changed as if it were in slow motion,” she said.

Impressed by Kwak Sun-young’s calm response, Jang Hang-jun exclaimed, “You’re practically a nurse!” Song Eun-i was also amazed, saying, “It’s like a paramedic’s manual.”

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.