“I Went Crazy, I Was Bewitched”: Top Comedian’s Downfall—Business Failure and a Cerebral Infarction Amid the “26 Years He Was Gone” (The Exclusive World)

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Comedian Choi Seong-hun, who shot to nationwide fame in the 1990s with his “Tarzan Song,” has revealed why he spent 26 years away from television and shared an update on his life as he prepares to move to the countryside due to his declining health.

On MBN’s The Exclusive World, which aired on the 12th, the turbulent life story of comedian Choi Seong-hun was revealed. He had once enjoyed his heyday, appearing across all three major broadcasters.

After rising to stardom in the 1990s with his “Tarzan Song,” Choi Seong-hun won widespread affection by connecting with elderly residents in rural areas through his distinctive gift of gab. He was so popular that he traveled by helicopter to Children’s Day events, and spent a dazzling heyday making the rounds in the broadcasting world.

But in the early 2000s, he suddenly stopped working in television and disappeared from public view. The reason was his ambition to go into business.

Recalling that time, Choi said, “I developed a certain technology, and when it succeeded, I felt like the whole world was mine. I couldn’t think about broadcasting or anything else.” He confessed, “I was crazy. I was bewitched.”

As he ventured into the karaoke business, he was unable to juggle it with his broadcasting work and eventually stopped appearing on television. But the venture, on which he had staked everything, led to one business failure after another. He even felt betrayed by people along the way, and lost his confidence.

After that long hiatus, Choi decided to try his hand at broadcasting again. He created YouTube content featuring his trademark banter with elderly residents in rural areas and returned under the name “Hometown Man.” His videos garnered 10 million views, once again attracting widespread attention.

But just as he was hoping to make a comeback, his health hit a worrying turn. Choi lamented, “I collapsed once when I was wondering whether to give it another try. I thought, ‘Is this how it ends?’ I had worked so hard.” He recalled the difficult period after his cerebral infarction, when he also suffered from shingles, diabetes and asthma.

Choi said, “There was a time when things were so hard that I hit rock bottom, but I want to show people that I got back up and am steadily making my way toward a better path.”

Choi Seong-hun once enjoyed nationwide popularity, but also went through business failures, a long hiatus and declining health. Now back before the public as “Hometown Man” after 26 years, he is preparing for a new chapter in his life, focusing on his health and family rather than taking on reckless challenges.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.