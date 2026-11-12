Shin Eun-jung ♥ Park Sung-woong, 17-Year-Old Son Still Kisses His Dad on the Lips: “How Many Have This Kind of Relationship With Their Dad?”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actor Park Sung-woong showed his affection as he bragged about his special father-son relationship with his 17-year-old son.

Park Sung-woong appeared as a guest on KBS 2TV’s “Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant,” which aired on the 12th.

That day, Kim Won-hoon asked Park Sung-woong whether he usually cooks at home, too. Park replied, “I don’t cook, but I do a lot of the dishes,” drawing laughter.

Asked whether he often spends time with his son, Park opened up about the realistic concerns of a father with a teenage son. “Boys around 17 don’t usually go anywhere with their parents,” he said, adding, “But my 17-year-old still kisses me on the lips,” surprising the cast.

When asked whether they wipe their mouths after kissing, Park Sung-woong said with a laugh, “We wipe each other’s mouths. That’s true, but it’s a symbolic act that says to each other, ‘We’re still this close.’”

He also said that after his son initiates a kiss, his son says, “How many 17-year-old boys kiss their dad on the lips?” He added with a joke, “I can see Lee Joong-gu in my son’s face,” drawing more laughter.

Meanwhile, Park Sung-woong married actress Shin Eun-jung in 2008, and they have one son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.