Jang Hang-jun Faints in Spain After Taking Two Blood Pressure Pills... His 'Smiling Face' Cracks Everyone Up Even While Unconscious

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Director Jang Hang-jun drew laughs by sharing a harrowing story about losing consciousness and collapsing during an overseas trip after taking his blood pressure medication twice.

Episode 5 of the SBS variety show 'Geojang Hang-jun,' which aired on the 12th, featured actors Heo Sung-tae, Kwak Sun-young and Lee Min-ki as guests, where they showed off their lively banter with Jang Hang-jun.

That day, Jang Hang-jun shared the story behind a trip he took to Spain and Portugal with members of the directing staff after wrapping up filming for the movie 'The King's Warden.'

He explained what happened: "The morning after I drank a lot the night before, I wondered, 'Did I take my blood pressure medication?' I asked the production crew, and they said, 'It seems you didn't,' so I took one more pill."

The problem arose right after he exercised. After running on a treadmill and getting off while having taken two blood pressure pills, Jang Hang-jun suddenly began to feel unwell.

He recalled, "My head started spinning, and my vision turned yellow. I suggested we go to a cafe for coffee, and while we were talking, my memory went blank. I just collapsed in the middle of the conversation."

Jang Hang-jun went on to say, "The cause was that my blood pressure plummeted after I took two blood pressure pills." But he also showed off his trademark wit, saying, "A person who talks a lot keeps talking right up until they collapse," bringing the house down.

A photo from the time, released along with the story, showed Jang Hang-jun lying on the floor, unconscious but wearing a bright smile, leaving the cast stunned.

After seeing the photo, Heo Sung-tae made a blunt remark: "Is he conscious? It looks like what it feels like during a sedated endoscopy." His comment had the studio in stitches.

Jang Hang-jun also added a strange experience from the moment he fainted.

"I got groggy and saw something like a hallucination. I kept climbing stairs, and there were 1,693 of them," he said, referring to the final score for the movie 'The King's Warden' and joking lightheartedly right to the end.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.