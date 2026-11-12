Jang Na-ra, Married to a Cinematographer, Admits to Being a ‘Show-Window Couple’ 4 Years Into Marriage? ‘We Have to Keep This Within the Family’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Jang Na-ra shared the lighthearted details of her married life with her husband, drawing laughter.

A preview for next week’s episode was released on KBS 2TV’s Stars’ Top Recipe at Fun-Staurant, which aired on the 12th. The preview featured actors Ji Seung-hyun and Jang Na-ra, attracting attention.

In the video, Jang Na-ra said she was in her fourth year of marriage and confessed that when she was with her husband, she even found herself doing things she normally wouldn’t. “We’ve been married for four years. When I’m with my husband, I end up doing all sorts of things,” she said.

She added that she had even told her husband, “We have to keep this side of us within the family,” heightening curiosity.

After hearing this, Ji Seung-hyun playfully asked Jang Na-ra, “In a way, does that make you a show-window couple?” Jang Na-ra wittily replied, “That’s right.”

Meanwhile, Jang Na-ra married a cinematographer six years her junior in 2022.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.