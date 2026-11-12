Seo In-young Set to Remarry After Overcoming Depression... "I Got Back on My Feet Thanks to My Boyfriend"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Seo In-young expressed her gratitude to her boyfriend, who stood by her through a difficult time.

On the 12th, Jung Hyung-don appeared as a one-day student on E Channel’s variety show 'Seo In-young’s Trendy Old Fogey,' where they discussed anxiety.

That day, counseling expert Hosun Lee named Lee Sang Soon as the husband in the entertainment industry who provides the greatest sense of security. A clip was shown of Lee Hyori speaking on the YouTube channel DdeunDdeun in the past.

In the clip, Lee Hyori said Lee Sang Soon supports her consistently. “When I say, ‘Oppa, I’m getting past 40 now. If I don’t do it now, won’t I be unable to later?’ he always tells me, ‘You can do it at 50 or 60, too.’”

Yoo Jae-suk added, “Sang-soon once taught us guitar, but he never said a harsh word to us,” and Lee Hyori agreed, saying, “Oppa isn’t the type to criticize people.”

Seo In-young agreed, saying, “He seems to be patient and wait.” Asked who gives her the greatest sense of security, she named her current boyfriend.

“I think that’s why we’ve been together for so long,” she said. “I was able to overcome depression and work again thanks to my boyfriend.”

She added that her boyfriend encouraged her by saying, “You can do it” and “Try it and then tell me.” Jung Hyung-don named “the producer who gets me a regular show” as the person who gives him a sense of security, drawing laughs when he said, “I get very anxious when a show is done by season.”

Meanwhile, Seo In-young is set to marry NP CEO Choi Ji-hoon, who is six years older than her, on December 26.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.