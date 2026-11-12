Junior Flight Attendant Bluntly Says in Front of Jun Jin, 'Ryu Yi-seo Is Too Good for Him'... a Firm Remark

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ryu Yi-seo, wife of Shinhwa member Jun Jin, met with former junior flight attendants and shared their candid reactions at the time of her marriage, along with a trove of heartwarming stories from her days as a flight attendant.

On the 12th, a video was released on the YouTube channel 'My Love Ryu Yi-seo,' showing Ryu Yi-seo catching up on old memories with junior colleagues she had flown with while working at Asiana Airlines.

The juniors, who met up with her for the first time in a while that day, shared heartwarming stories about Ryu Yi-seo from her days as a flight attendant.

As the warm praise continued, Jun Jin said, "Since her acquaintances and the people appearing here are praising her so much, some people might think, 'Aren't all her acquaintances just talking her up?'"

But junior colleague Kim Mi-seo shook her head and firmly said, "She's even better in real life," before sharing one heartwarming story after another.

Kim Mi-seo said, "The group chat with my current junior colleagues is still going. When I told them I was going to see you, they wrote you a letter and sent it to you." The letter was filled with moving messages from the juniors, who said they missed Ryu Yi-seo.

Apparently, while working at Asiana Airlines, Ryu Yi-seo took especially good care of the youngest crew members and intern flight attendants who lacked confidence.

Kim Mi-seo expressed her gratitude, saying, "When I made a mistake as a junior, people would sometimes report it, but Senior Ryu Yi-seo taught me the proper procedures and useful tips. When the manager came, she would praise me instead."

The juniors also opened up about their candid feelings after watching Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo as a couple, drawing attention.

Asked, 'What did Jun Jin and Ryu Yi-seo seem like as a couple to their juniors?', Kim Mi-seo answered without hesitation, "I thought she was too good for him," making a bombshell remark.

When asked why, the junior praised her, saying, "I know her so well: she has a great character, the looks, a wonderful personality, and never received any complaints." Her words warmed the room.

When her marriage to Jun Jin was announced, posts from colleagues who had worked with Ryu Yi-seo poured in on a workplace community. They shared many heartwarming stories, writing, "She was the kindest person at our company. She took such good care of us on flights. She deserves to be happy. Her personality and looks are the best," and, "I was so happy working with her when I was a junior."

Meanwhile, former flight attendant Ryu Yi-seo married Jun Jin, a member of the group Shinhwa, in 2020. She has won much love by showcasing her elegant beauty and affectionate life as a couple on various programs, including SBS's 'Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny.'

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.