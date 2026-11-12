Jang Shin-young, Who Forgave Kang Kyung-joon for His Affair, Spotted on a Hiking Trail... With a Relieved Smile

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Actress Jang Shin-young drew attention with a bright smile as she visited a mountain covered in autumn foliage and shared a relaxed update on how she was doing.

On the 12th, Jang Shin-young shared photos taken while hiking, without adding any particular caption.

In the photos, Jang Shin-young smiles brightly beside a summit marker rock inscribed “Bulamsan 508 m.” With the mountain’s beautiful autumn foliage in the background, she appears to be savoring the achievement of reaching the summit.

Her relaxed expression and relieved smile particularly caught people’s attention. Interest focused on Jang Shin-young’s latest update as she appeared cheerful even after completing a strenuous hike.

Until recently, Jang Shin-young had been going through a difficult time amid personal pain.

Earlier, Jang Shin-young, who already had one son, remarried actor Kang Kyung-joon in 2018. She welcomed a second son the following year, and the couple later appeared together on variety shows, winning much affection for their warm family life.

In 2023, however, the family faced a major ordeal when Kang Kyung-joon became embroiled in an affair controversy.

At the time, Jang Shin-young issued a statement herself, saying, “I had many conversations with my husband. I blamed myself and reflected on my actions countless times. I went through a period of pain that was too difficult to put into words, but we are trying to live together as one family again, solely for the sake of our children.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.