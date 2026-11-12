'You Quiz on the Block' Guest Jensen Huang Finally Resigns as NVIDIA CEO... Four Days After Admitting to Affair Allegations

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Jensen Huang, CEO of U.S. artificial intelligence (AI) semiconductor company NVIDIA, abruptly resigned on the 12th (local time) amid a string of scandals, including allegations of links to Chinese spies. It came four days after he admitted to affair allegations.

NVIDIA’s board said in a statement that day that Huang would resign immediately as president and CEO, as well as from his position as a board member.

The board appointed Colette Kress, chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president, as interim CEO. It also said it had named Harvey C. Jones the company’s first chairman of the board.

Jensen Huang, who co-founded NVIDIA in 1993, led the company for the next 33 years, building it into a leader in the global AI semiconductor market.

However, controversy erupted recently after it emerged that he had been having an affair with Alice Huang, a former executive at Singaporean company Megaspeed whom U.S. intelligence agencies suspect of being a Chinese spy. Jensen Huang then admitted to the affair and apologized, saying, "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt my wife and children, and I have no excuse whatsoever for what I did. I apologize to my family and all our employees."

The uproar grew further after reports emerged that Jensen Huang had also been having an extramarital relationship with Kimberly Powell, an NVIDIA vice president in the healthcare division who reports directly to him.

Meanwhile, Jensen Huang appeared on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block last June.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.