Noh Hong-chul and a Supermodel Fell for Each Other at First Sight... “Her Ex-Boyfriend Was a Famous Singer, So I Eventually Gave Up”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Broadcaster Noh Hong-chul shared a movie-like story of unrequited love from the past: he fell for a supermodel at first sight, secretly followed her, and even arranged to meet her in person.

A video titled “First Look at Noh Hong-chul’s Yongsan District Home, Which He Completely Overhauled on His Own Initiative (+ Dating Stories)” was released on Noh Hong-chul’s YouTube channel on the 12th.

As Noh Hong-chul chatted about dating that day, he recalled his first love, who had once made his heart race. “I liked her so much, but the situation changed and we broke up,” he said, sharing the special connection he had with a supermodel.

Noh Hong-chul recalled the time when, as a university student, he ran a travel agency called “Hongcheol Tour.” He said he fell at first sight when he saw a supermodel boarding a ship to set off on a trip.

“I fell for her at first sight. I was on the ship, and I couldn’t stand not seeing her. I searched around until I found her, but I hid and secretly watched her because I was afraid she might see me,” he recalled.

After the trip, he didn’t want to let his connection with her slip away. Noh Hong-chul said, “I thought I’d regret it if I didn’t get her contact information after the trip. I needed to ask for it, but I didn’t have the courage, so I asked her to write down her address instead.”

He even got her address under the pretext of wanting to write her a letter, but in the end, he couldn’t send one. His feelings were so strong that he couldn’t bring himself to take the plunge.

In the end, Noh Hong-chul decided to create an opportunity to meet her in person. He revealed, to everyone’s surprise, “I suggested to my university professor that we invite the supermodel to give a special lecture for a general education class.”

When they met again that way, the woman asked Noh Hong-chul, “Why didn’t you write me a letter?” It turned out that she, too, had fallen for him at first sight back then. They reportedly grew close quickly after belatedly discovering that each had been looking for the other.

But their relationship did not develop into anything serious. Noh Hong-chul said, “At the time, she had a boyfriend she’d been dating for six years, and around the time they broke up, he became a very famous singer.”

As it happened, Noh Hong-chul also made his debut in broadcasting, working as a VJ and appearing on terrestrial television. The guest he met on a show turned out to be that woman’s ex-boyfriend. Noh Hong-chul explained what happened at the time: “I became a VJ and started appearing on terrestrial TV, and the guest was her ex-boyfriend. But that celebrity really took a liking to me.”

He continued, “It was really hard back then. If it were now, I would have met her. But I was so young at the time that I felt the situation wouldn’t work out,” reflecting on how, in his youth, even the other person’s kindness felt like a burden.

Noh Hong-chul reportedly eventually told the woman how he truly felt and ended things. A year later, he heard that she had married another man.

Looking back on a time when they fell for each other at first sight but ultimately did not become a lasting couple, Noh Hong-chul expressed his regret. The love of his youth, when he couldn’t find the courage to act, remained a movie-like memory even after many years had passed.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.