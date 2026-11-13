‘Professor♥’ Goo Jae-yee Gives Birth to Second Daughter... Holds Hands Tightly With Her Husband: ‘Finally Meet’

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Actress Goo Jae-yee has given birth to a healthy second daughter.

On the 12th, Goo Jae-yee welcomed her healthy second daughter, weighing 3.30 kg, at a hospital in an undisclosed location in Seoul.

That day, Goo Jae-yee shared photos on her social media showing herself lying in her hospital room shortly after giving birth and her newborn daughter. In one photo, Goo Jae-yee is looking at the camera while wearing a mask; another shows her holding hands tightly with her husband.

She also shared a photo of the newborn wrapped in a cozy swaddling blanket. Goo Jae-yee added the caption, “Finally met Haru,” announcing her first meeting with her daughter.

Meanwhile, Goo Jae-yee married a professor five years her senior in 2018, and they have a son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.