Jang Yoon-jeong's Biological Mother Gets Prison Time for Fraud, Father Receives Outpouring of Support... 'Got a Lot of Strength From the Comments'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] Singer Jang Yoon-jeong shared an update on her father, who has been receiving an outpouring of support from the public through her YouTube channel, and revealed her touching devotion to him.

On the 12th, a video featuring a home-shopping live broadcast and glimpses of her daily life raising her children was posted on the YouTube channel 'Jang Gongjang Jang Yoon-jeong.'

That day, while riding in a car to a live broadcast, Jang Yoon-jeong shared the results of an analysis of viewers' responses to the YouTube channel she has been running recently.

She laughed and said, "I analyzed the data to see what kind of content my subscribers liked best while running the channel," adding, "It turned out they liked my dad the most."

She said with delight, "No matter what I do, they just seem to like my dad the most."

Above all, Jang Yoon-jeong expressed her gratitude, saying that the public's warm interest had become a great source of motivation for her father. She said, "My dad is getting so much strength from the comments," and shared his reaction: "He must have seen them himself. He was really happy, telling me, 'They were cheering me on like that.'"

Jang Yoon-jeong said she had originally started the channel mainly to show her singing and behind-the-scenes moments on stage. She expressed surprise at the unexpected results, saying, "My dad was No. 1, and my eating videos were No. 2."

Surprised that her eating videos were also so popular, Jang Yoon-jeong showed her knack for timing with an impromptu banana-eating video, saying, "Do I make eating look good? Hayoung said, 'Mom, you really enjoy your food.'"

Meanwhile, Jang Yoon-jeong cut ties with her mother after a financial dispute during her parents' divorce proceedings in 2013. More recently, her mother, Ms. Yuk, was sentenced to 10 months in prison for allegedly carrying out an investment scam involving around 30 million won while impersonating her daughter. She appealed the ruling.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.