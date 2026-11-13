No Wonder Jun Jin Fell for Her... ♥ Junior Colleagues Share Eyewitness Accounts of RYU YISEO's Flight Attendant Beauty: “Asiana in Human Form”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Jun Jin’s wife, RYU YISEO, received glowing praise from junior colleagues who knew her during her days as a flight attendant, including the accolade “Asiana in human form” and firsthand accounts of her exceptional beauty.

On the 12th, a video titled “The Unprecedented Culture of Strict Seniority Among Flight Attendants, as RYU YISEO and Her Junior Asiana Colleagues Tell It (Warning: Shocking)” was posted on RYU YISEO’s YouTube channel.

In the video, Jun Jin asked the junior colleagues what their first impression of RYU YISEO had been. RYU YISEO looked nervous ahead of hearing their candid stories, saying, “Oh my, I’m scared.”

Junior colleague Kim Mi-so recalled the moment they first met RYU YISEO, saying, “I remember it vividly.”

Kim Mi-so sparked curiosity by saying, “You know how you’re really fair-skinned? I had my own special nickname for you that I used with people I was close to.” They continued, “That nickname was ‘Kitty.’ I called you that because you were so fair and had such a gentle-looking face.”

At the unexpected nickname, RYU YISEO laughed and responded, “Why didn’t you tell me?” Kim Mi-so then confessed, “Back then, the gap between our cohorts was so big, and I thought you might not like it, so I didn’t tell you about it. I only told people I was close to.”

Eom Do-yun, a junior colleague and former male flight attendant, also recalled RYU YISEO’s striking looks. Eom said, “As a male flight attendant, I see a lot of senior female colleagues, but when I first saw RYU YISEO, there was just one thought that came to mind. It was ‘Asiana in human form.’”

Eom praised her, saying, “When you look at Asiana’s models over the years, they have a distinctive image, and you had a look that was so similar to theirs.” Eom added, “It’s not easy for just anyone to pull off a flight attendant’s hairstyle, but it really suited you.”

The junior colleagues’ vivid recollections revealed the first impression RYU YISEO made during her days as a flight attendant, drawing attention. In particular, it stood out that everything from her graceful, innocent image to the distinctive presence of a flight attendant had left a strong impression on their memories.

When Jun Jin and RYU YISEO announced their marriage, glowing stories about RYU YISEO poured in on an online community for office workers from colleagues who had worked with her. Their chorus of praise—“Her personality and looks are both top-notch,” “An angel in appearance and heart,” and “Jun Jin knows how to pick people”—warmed readers’ hearts.

Meanwhile, RYU YISEO, a former flight attendant, married Jun Jin, a member of the group Shinhwa, in 2020. Since then, she has shared the couple’s affectionate everyday life through various television programs and YouTube, including SBS’s “Same Bed, Different Dreams 2: You Are My Destiny,” and has won the love of many.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.