Gaeko Wrote a Diss Rap About H.O.T., Met Tony An in the Military—and Ended Up Apologizing

[Sportschosun reporter Jun-seok Kim] Gaeko of hip-hop duo Dynamic Duo shared an anecdote about apologizing to singer Tony An over diss rap lyrics he had once written about the group H.O.T.

A video featuring Gaeko’s studio and daily life was released on the YouTube channel “Insaeng 84” on the 12th.

That day, Gaeko recalled his college days, when he was active in a hip-hop club and preparing for an audition at an underground club.

Gaeko said he wrote lyrics dissing H.O.T. at the time.

He went on to say, “I did my military service with Tony hyung. I apologized and told him I was sorry,” drawing laughs.

Gaeko recalled that the lyrics he wrote at the time were childish. He said H.O.T. “would have chuckled” even if they had heard them. Choiza also laughed, saying, “This is so embarrassing.”

Earlier, after entering college, Gaeko began making music with Choiza.

He recalled a busy life of attending classes and writing lyrics, working as an instructor at a college entrance exam prep academy on weekends, and then performing.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.