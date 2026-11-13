Solbi, Set to Marry in April, Coldly Ditches Lee Kyu-han After His Back Injury: “Switched Sides Right Away”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer and painter Solbi went on a golf date with her fiancé-to-be, actor Lee Kyu-han, whom she is set to marry next April. She drew laughs with her unexpected reaction, immediately turning her back on him upon hearing about his injury.

On the 12th, the YouTube channel “Solbi Is Back” shared a glimpse of Solbi and actor Lee Kyu-han, who are publicly dating, spending a day together on the golf course.

Before the round, Lee Kyu-han mentioned the back sprain he had sustained the previous day and showed signs of being in pain.

Solbi had initially planned to play on the same team as her fiancé-to-be, but as soon as she heard about Lee Kyu-han’s injury, she declared without a moment’s hesitation, “Then let’s have the women’s team play against the men’s team today,” and decisively changed the teams.

Taken aback by his fiancée’s cold attitude, Lee Kyu-han voiced his disappointment, saying, “The moment I said my back hurt a little, she switched sides right away,” sending everyone into fits of laughter.

The couple’s playful chemistry as a pair soon to be married continued all around the golf course. Solbi brought only her own clubs and, in an amusing oversight, failed to bring any balls or tees, drawing an incredulous laugh from Lee Kyu-han.

The two also went out for a round with their faces covered by masks, worried that people around them might recognize them. But they used their real names when making the reservation and kept getting into one mishap after another, showing the relatable charm of a real-life couple.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.